[overall-health-d-g-denies-advising-public-to-steer-clear-of-pantai,-bangsar-areas-on-covid-19-issue]

Overall health director-normal Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Padang Matsirat Overall health Clinic en route to Langkawi International Airport February 3, 2020. — Image from Facebook/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, March three — Director-Standard of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said now he experienced in no way issued a assertion inquiring the public to avoid the Pantai and Bangsar parts in excess of the up coming 10 days thanks to Covid-19, as was viralled on social media.

He said the Bernama report which quoted him as owning given these types of advice was inaccurate.

The faulty paragraph was in a Bernama report quoting Dr Noor Hisham praising the quick motion taken by Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur cardiologist Datuk Dr Sanjiv Joshi who voluntarily distanced himself from the healthcare facility, clinic and family for 14 days.

Dr Noor Hisham had stated that Dr Sanjiv, even with becoming examined damaging for Covid-19, quarantined himself for the duration of the incubation period of time as “prevention is greater than cure”.

“Dr Sanjiv was dealing with Situation 29 (a 35-yr-aged woman who shared a area with Scenario 24) who later examined positive for Covid-19. Dr Sanjiv then voluntarily distanced himself (from the community) for 14 times. I hope individuals who arrived into close contact with him will emulate his action to do what is correct,” Dr Noor Hisham had stated in a post on his formal Fb account final night.

The inaccurate information report sparked worry between residents in the vicinity and all those who required to go to the clinic and close by areas.

Previous night, Bernama corrected the inaccurate information report and issued a notice to editors but a number of information organisations experienced by now carried the information on their portals.

Bernama contacted the respective editors and the information report was removed from their portals.

Bernama regrets possessing introduced the inaccurate news report. — Bernama