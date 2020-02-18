[overall-health-minister:-who-praises-malaysia’s-preparedness,-capability-to-deal-with-covid-19]

Well being Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad briefing users of the media about the newest Covid-19 scenario at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya February 18, 2020. With him is Deputy Health and fitness Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (ideal). — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — The Globe Overall health Organisation (WHO) has, the moment again, commended Malaysia’s preparedness and ability to address Covid-19 infection.

WHO also held Malaysia in superior regard in conditions of community well being, mentioned Health and fitness Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad soon after holding a teleconference with WHO’s director-common Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus now.

Dzulkefly explained during the 20-minute teleconference, WHO also proposed that Malaysia proceeds to bolster influenza surveillance by conducting Covid-19 tests among the people with a significant acute respiratory infection (SARI).

“We also educated WHO that the Ministry of Wellness (MOH) has already prolonged respiratory tract bacterial infections surveillance to involve the Covid-19 tests,” he explained in a daily media briefing on the Covid-19 listed here these days.

Dzulkefly reported MOH also reiterated its determination to continue to operate carefully with WHO and other linked businesses.

Earlier, WHO consultant to Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore Dr Lo Ying-Ru was described as stating that Malaysia had been superb in its scenario investigation and was also transparent in sharing the most current developments not only with WHO but also with the community. — Bernama