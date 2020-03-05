[overall-health-officials-shut-mimotto-in-northwest-bakersfield-around-various-code-violations]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officers have closed a Northwest Bakersfield Japanese travel-via cafe for several wellbeing violations.

In a report dated March four, county health and fitness officers cited Mimotto located at 9650 Hageman Highway for violations ranging from unsafe foodstuff storage to filthy food prep places.

The report demonstrates inspectors uncovered a “gross amount of money of meals debris” on goods at the prepare dinner line and trash and food items debris in the cooking place.

Inspectors also cited the restaurant for shrimp, fish and beef becoming held at 45 levels. The health and fitness section noted these meals must be held under 41 degrees or over 135 levels to cease bacterial progress.

Officers urged management to hold the restaurant clear to protect against a vermin infestation.