[Overall Property GOP Delegation From Illinois Blasts Trump Determination to Commute Blagojevich’s Sentence]

Illinois Republicans are really not happy with President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of former Democratic governor Rod Blagojevich.

Final yr, when this strategy came up, the Illinois Household GOP delegation — Adam Kinzinger, Darin LaHood, John Shimkus, Mike Bost, and Rodney Davis — issued a assertion indicating a commutation of Blagojevich’s sentence would set “a hazardous precedent”:

“It’s crucial that we acquire a powerful stand in opposition to pay out-to-engage in politics, specially in Illinois where 4 of our final 8 Governors have long gone to federal prison for public corruption,” the congressmen wrote. The state’s Republican delegation formerly wrote to Trump in June 2018, also to oppose a presidential commutation of Blagojevich’s sentence. The Thursday assertion renewed the simply call just after Trump instructed reporters a working day previously that he felt Blagojevich’s 7 years in jail had been more than enough.

Perfectly, Trump last but not least did it currently, and those people exact Illinois Republicans are not satisfied.

“We are disappointed by the President’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s federal sentence. We think he acquired an ideal and good sentence, which was the minimal-close of the federal sentencing recommendations for the gravity of hs public corruption convictions,” they say.