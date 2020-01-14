Overcoming the ‘Putin Paradox’ The Japan Times

On New Year’s Eve, Vladimir Putin, then a relatively unknown former KGB agent, was named President of Russia. For a short time, Putin was seen as a modernizer who was ready to continue Russia’s economic and political reforms. He even worked with Washington after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States. However, this moment passed quickly and Putin increasingly moved away from the West. This alienation continues and is the defining characteristic of his rule.

Two decades of power were marked by Putin’s ruthless pursuit of two related ambitions: the consolidation of power (like all his predecessors) and the use of that power to regain Russia’s legitimate place on the world stage. Angela Stent Yergin, one of Russia’s leading scholars, explains succinctly that Putin “wants to renegotiate the end of the Cold War and renegotiate its terms … so that the West treats Russia as if it were the Soviet Union.”

Given its tools, this is a bold goal. Russia is a demographic mess, and the United Nations predicts that the population will decrease by 8 percent by 2020.

The increasing number of emigrants with higher degrees is particularly worrying – 22 percent in 2017 compared to 17 percent in 2012; Russia’s brain drain is real. With an estimated growth of around 1.2 percent in 2019, the economy is the weakest among the large emerging markets. Russia relies on energy exports, and the government has repeatedly missed opportunities to diversify its economy because bloated, corrupt, and crippling bureaucracy makes reform impossible. Given this list, Russia is often referred to as “regional power in the process of structural decline”.

Putin still has invaluable assets: an impressive military, cyber-forces with unprecedented experience in the dark arts of digital manipulation, one of the largest nuclear arsenals in the world, energy sources that make it critical for the European economy, and a permanent seat (and a veto) on the UN Security Council.

It is proof of Putin’s skill and determination that he has overcome these shortcomings in order to make significant progress in realizing his ambitions. He has successfully called for Moscow’s shares to be taken into account in resolving international crises, has actively contributed to resolving those crises, and has ensured that Russia is at the table when decisions of global importance are made. Putin has restored Russia to what it considers to be its rightful place in the world. It can no longer be ignored. It is respected and feared (in some places).

Success was encouraged by a misunderstanding of his intentions and skills. Part of the blame lies with Western governments, who naively optimistic about the future of Russia – after ignoring Moscow in the first ten years after the Cold War, the United States is now trying regularly to “reset” relations with Russia – and US President Donald Trump’s apparent willingness to let Putin do this global role. However, Putin’s policy of remaining “unrecognizable” to outsiders is a traditional tactic used by Russian leaders to alleviate these misperceptions.

The idea that Putin is “not recognizable” is paradoxical. At first glance, his thinking is alien to that of the West. Fiona Hill, another Russia expert who recently served on Trump’s National Security Council, argues that Putin doesn’t really know how to speak to the West, and that the West doesn’t know how to listen to or speak to him. We often do not know how dangerously little Putin understands us – our motives, our mentality and also our values. “

But every Russian scholar notices in the next breath that Putin’s behavior matches that of his predecessors. Yergin reiterates that Putin represents Russia’s traditional, collectivist and authoritarian political culture and appeals to a feeling of Russian emergency.

Putin’s success is also a product of his tactics. While other world leaders play or walk chess (or in some cases checkers), Putin does judo, a sport that is characterized by how practitioners turn their opponent’s strengths against them. Success depends on the openings being used quickly. This approach has sparked a debate over whether Putin is a master strategist or a mere opportunist. He is both, uses the moment, improvises, works to achieve his goals without a master plan.

Putin tirelessly tests the seams of institutions and coalitions, which he sees as restrictions for Russia. His relationship with Japan is in line with this approach. The engagement with Russia has been characterized in the past few years by an increasingly deep engagement with the Japanese-American alliance. It was about how far Moscow could displace Tokyo from Washington, as it held out the prospect of the return of (some) of the Soviet-conquered islands off Hokkaido to troops at the end of World War II.

Given that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was determined to reach an agreement, Russian officials raised the stake and urged Tokyo not to put military equipment on returned islands and then on armed forces. The United States was an obstacle to a deal. Abe may have gone a step further than his predecessors when he turned to Russia and acted in a way that may have led to a conflict with the United States (although this is less problematic for Trump in the White House). However, the story provides a simple conclusion: there is only one case in which a Russian head of state accepts a loss of territory: a 2004 agreement with China.

Japanese officials argue that efforts to build better relations with Russia reflect more than a desire to regain lost territory. Rather, they want to make sure that Moscow has options and doesn’t come under Beijing’s arms. You want to prevent an Entente China-Russia. It’s a commendable goal, but it’s unlikely to succeed. Japan cannot offer Putin the international recognition and status he seeks. Only Beijing or Washington can. According to Putin’s geopolitical calculation, Tokyo is at most a tool or rather a mirror that reflects the international status and position of Russia.

Brad Glosserman is a deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule Making Strategies and senior adviser (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The end of great ambitions”.

