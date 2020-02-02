Overcrowded schools: 508 schools with more capacity

Schools are converting libraries, halls and common rooms into classrooms as the school building program lags behind New Zealand’s emerging population.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins told National Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye that 508 public and integrated schools – more than a fifth of the national total – are now “overcapacity”.

Hipkins says spending on school buildings is “on track to eclipse $ 1 billion” in the current fiscal year until June.

But principals say new buildings, including a wave of new “transportable modular buildings” or prefabricated, have been blocked by the Labor government, putting a brake on projects planned by the former national government while Hipkins developed his own plan.

A “national education growth plan” was finally unveiled last July, including 30 new schools in Auckland and 30 in the rest of the country by 2030.

The president of the Waikato Leaders Association, Hamish Fenemor, said that National had promised another 200 pre-fabs over two years, but that was stopped after the Labor Party took power in 2017.

Then, at the end of last year, he said, the Ministry of Education signed contracts with two other companies to build more prefabs in addition to the only established contractor, Interlink Modular.

Hamish Fenemor, pictured while director of the Tinui School in Wairarapa, said that the Labor Party had drawn up a national plan in 2017 to deploy 200 prefabricated workers. Photo / File

“For the past two years, things have been put on hold as they determine the best way to move forward,” he said.

“There seems to have been a change in the last six to eight months and they are now throwing classrooms in schools where there is growth or not within their own areas. It’s weird what happening, there is no rhyme or reason as to where new classrooms are being built. “

Auckland Primary Principals Association President Heath McNeil said his school, Ormiston Primary, was built for 720 students just five years ago, but reached 860 by the end of last year and was likely to exceed 1000 this year.

He has moved 200 children to nearby Ormiston Junior College, and last week he shut down the school library to accommodate another class. He will also need an additional prefab before the end of the year.

He moved the books from the school library to a college chat room.

“There will always be a library. There will simply be no place for them to sit and read. They will have to take the books and return to their regular classes,” he said.

Richard Dykes, photographed last year with students Samuel Mbalazi and Robbie Bass, had to set up classes in the school hall and in the old student common room. Photo / File

Auckland Secondary Principals Association President Richard Dykes said his school, Glendowie College, was using his school room for certain classes because there were no more rooms available.

“We had a common room for the students. We cannot have any more,” he said.

“We are currently building a block of 11 classrooms, we will achieve a net gain of 10 classrooms by 2021. At the end of that we will still be overcapacity, but instead of being 130 percent of the capacity, we at 110%. “

He said that some high schools in high-growth areas had been forced to build on their playgrounds, leaving some with only one or two lots for lists of 1,000 to 2,000.

Fenemor said his school, Cambridge East School, has a capacity of 426 students but will exceed 500 this year due to an influx of families from Auckland and other regions to fill jobs in new developments Cambridge industrialists.

Nikki Kaye says the Labor Party has failed to meet the need for school infrastructure. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kaye said the Labor government has failed to meet the need for educational infrastructure, noting that $ 176 million was underutilized from the education capital budget from last year to June.

But Hipkins said the list of schools with overcapacity was about the same as the 460 public schools (excluding integrated schools) that were overcapacitated in 2016 under National.

Chris Hipkins says spending on school buildings is “on track to eclipse $ 1 billion by the end of the fiscal year.” Photo / Mark Mitchell

“There is now a plan for all of New Zealand until 2030, and $ 1.2 billion has been allocated for the first tranche of that in Budget 2019 – the largest school property to invest New Zealand in one budget, “he said.

“When it comes to spending money on school buildings, December 2019 was a record month for the ministry’s capital spending … If spending continues at this rate, we’re about to eclipse $ 1 billion by the end of the fiscal year. “

