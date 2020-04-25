Overkill Has 9 Music Musically Created For Future Album

OVERKILL drummer Jason Bittner spoke to Metal Pilgrim about how he is working with the coronavirus disaster and what the touring circuit may well look like article-pandemic.

“Before this total [coronavirus] factor started out, I would have been in the midst of generating two albums anyhow,” he stated (see movie below). “Which I’m however gonna be performing, but now it truly is all this other on the internet things that I am using element in with other people that is kind of taken priority.

“We ended up meant to finish this [U.S.] tour, and practically we just obtained the to start with 5-song demo from D.D. [Verni, OVERKILL bassist] for the next file. So our approach was to begin functioning on new materials, but contemplating the point that we have to continue to be in our areas ideal now, we’re just variety of accomplishing points electronically and it truly is just given D.D. some a lot more time to write. For the reason that we were kind of on a little little bit of a timeline, ’cause we — effectively, all right, I will say we had a approach, but every person experienced a program before very last thirty day period. It really is like they say, God laughs at you when you make a approach.

“Our plan was to be on the highway with a whole European tour [in] March 2021 with a new album,” he ongoing. “We have no thought if that is gonna even be a probability suitable now, since timelines that we experienced for the history label and whatnot are no lengthier individuals anymore, for the reason that the history label is shut down and no one is accomplishing any business correct this really second. So I do not know, in the grand sheme, regardless of whether that’s gonna occur, but I do believe that is sort of superior that this is occurring correct now, because I know we were starting with five or six songs, and I know [D.D. is] up to, like, 9 ideal now. So it is offered us the flexibility to be equipped to acquire some extra time to write, which I think is important. So I believe, in an odd sort of way, this is a fantastic thing for us appropriate now — staying home and remaining compelled to do the job in this natural environment.”

On the matter of the publish-pandemic outlook for the touring marketplace, Bittner mentioned: “I never feel it is really gonna remain the exact. I’ll be fairly straightforward with you: I just you should not feel that we are just gonna go like this and be again to typical everyday living in a few of months. It is just not gonna operate like that. I believe that men and women are gonna be apprehensive, people are gonna be standoffish. I know persons are gonna wanna get out also. Believe in me — I’m just as responsible as every person else. I’m likely nuts currently being below [at home]. I enjoy my wife, I like becoming listed here with her and the cats, but one vacation to the retail store a 7 days? That is not sufficient for me. I know I can go out of my residence and be in my yard and stuff, but when you will not have that everyday routine anymore, it turns into same things diverse day, basically.

“I seriously really don’t feel the tunes organization is gonna bounce back again at any time quickly,” he additional. “It can be gonna be a calendar year, I feel, ahead of you are even viewing bands that are going on comprehensive-fledged excursions. I hope I’m erroneous — I really do. And I believe if anything at all, I think as much as my predicament, OVERKILL, we are very fortunate that this is coming at the heels of a tour cycle and not at the starting of a tour cycle. It is really worse for bands like Testament who just unveiled a file and you’re compelled to keep at dwelling. But who is familiar with?

“Long tale shorter, I feel it’s gonna impact the songs field and the whole leisure industry — not just new music movies, all that. I believe the full leisure field is gonna be affected by it. Sports… I do not know.”

OVERKILL has used the previous calendar year touring in aid of its 19th studio album, “The Wings Of War”, which was launched in February 2019 by way of Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded at Gear Recording Studio in New Jersey, SKH Studio in Florida and Jrod Productions with engineering dealt with by bassist D.D. Verni and guitarist Dave Linsk. The album was developed by the band when Chris “Zeuss” Harris took treatment of the mixing and mastering. Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, Loss of life) was yet again enlisted to generate the artwork for the album.

“The Wings Of War” marks OVERKILL‘s recording debut with Bittner (SHADOWS Drop, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM), who joined the band in 2017.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=CihOytoMp9s

