[overseas-ministry-summons-palestinian-rep,-backs-malaysian-ngos-efforts-to-deliver-help-immediate]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) nowadays summoned the Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali for an rationalization on his remarks with regards to allegedly missing Malaysian donations for Palestine.

The ministry claimed it found out that the Palestinian envoy described his formerly claimed remarks that tens of millions of ringgit in donations to the Al-Aqsa Mosque unsuccessful to arrive at their intended recipients had been primarily based on the mosque management’s records dating again to 2018.

“However, he has not been ready to verify no matter if a donation has been manufactured especially for the Al-Aqsa Mosque Waqf Department operate by the Jordanian Govt,” MOFA explained in a assertion.

The ministry also observed the response from numerous Malaysian NGOs the envoy, describing that they had channelled their donations right to Palestinians by their companions based there, to back their assertions that the revenue experienced arrived at the intended recipients.

“The donation also includes assistance to Palestinians around Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly for the duration of Ramadan,” MOFA additional.

The ministry reported it supports and appreciates the initiatives created by Malaysian NGOs to assist their fellow Muslims in Palestine by way of financial, food stuff, professional medical and education signifies.

“The government and the people today of Malaysia strongly aid the Palestinian wrestle for flexibility and independence.

“Malaysia will go on to give humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians however colonised and oppressed by the Israeli regime in Palestinian territories in the West Financial institution together with Jerusalem, as perfectly as the Gaza Strip,” MOFA mentioned.

Yesterday, a group of Malaysian NGOs advised Palestine ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali to apologise for his statements.

The group ― is composed of Muslim Treatment Malaysia, Viva Palestina Malaysia, ABIM, World Peace Mission, MyCARE, HALUAN Malaysia, MAPIM, MEDICOM, CAKNA Palestine and MAHAR reported the donations have been sent to Palestine and documented there as nicely as locally.

Individually, Aman Palestine Malaysia chief executive officer Awang Suffian Awang Piut stated the aid was despatched without having the involvement of the Palestinian embassy owing to the political instability there.

The Perdana World wide Peace Foundation today also refuted Walid, indicating that they will continue their modus operandi of increasing donations to support Palestinians, in spite of acquiring to wade as a result of doubts that have cropped up pursuing the allegation.