Overseas Police Unsatisfied With Coronavirus, Used By Way

The long arm of the law does not shrink from the more contagious coronavirus … and as the police are careful, they are accustomed to facing danger every time.

Police all over the country are telling us the same thing … they are not afraid to arrest and contact suspects, break up fights or beat people in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Our law enforcement sources in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and Green Bay tell us that their officers face an ever-increasing danger every day – bullets, cars, staph infections and others – and most police are under the age of 55, so they feel less risky.

Sources tell TMZ … of the LAPD, COVID-19 is still a job hazard, and officers are instructed to wear gloves and not touch their faces. The police told us to talk to the suspects again if they had to – they just wouldn’t allow the *** to hit the fan – and the virus wouldn’t stop anyone from doing their job.

As we first reported … a woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening a cough with a policeman and spreading the virus.

Our sources tell us L.A. Sheriff’s Department representatives are careful to respond to calls, and if they are unsure how to handle a situation they are told to call a supervisor. We were told that LASD is the one who picks and picks fights, but if representatives need to find out, they … and they carry special coronavirus kits.

Law enforcement sources tell us that the NYPD has officers wearing masks and gloves and is careful … but the laws still need to be enforced, and that’s what the NYPD does.

Our sources said the Chicago police were cautious, but they still needed to respond to the calls and nothing had changed.

Preferred for Miami police, though sources say police may not respond to calls where a police report may be obtained by telephone. However, the police told us that they could still get mixed up if they had to.

Law enforcement sources tell us Green Bay police are pointing themselves to the virus, and they want officers to have access to safe equipment such as wipes and gloves. Meanwhile, police are getting more phone reports and responding to calls when needed.

Bottom line … coronavirus doesn’t mean it’s the Wild Wild West.