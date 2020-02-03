Overwhelming local support for Norwood Junction station modernization plans

Network Rail’s plans to develop the Norwood Junction station have received overwhelming support from residents, local businesses and passengers, the rail infrastructure organization said.

A whopping 94% of respondents supported the developments – which is not surprising given that the aim is to allow trains to run more reliably and more frequently.

Currently, stopping and fast trains share the same tracks, which means that service slowdowns have an impact on fast services and vice versa.

Norwood Junction’s current platforms are also too narrow and too short to accommodate modern 12-car trains.

The proposed station redevelopment would also make Norwood Junction station non-stop for the first time, thereby improving accessibility for people with reduced mobility and those traveling with strollers or luggage.

There are also plans to upgrade the signaling system to give signalers the ability to recover service more quickly in the event of a delay.

Network Rail has released an image showing what development might look like.

John Halsall, general manager of Network Rail’s southern region, said, “I am pleased that our proposals for the Norwood Junction station have been well received by passengers and locals.

“The proposals are a key part of our long-term plans to unblock the railway bottleneck in the Croydon area to reduce delays and overcrowding on the Brighton main line.

Here’s what development might look like

(Image: Network Rail)

“Taking into account passenger and local passenger feedback, we are continuing to develop these plans in detail and look forward to speaking with the public again during our next consultation this summer.”

Improving the Croydon bottleneck

Norwood Junction’s upgrade proposals are a “key part” of Network Rail’s long-term plans to unblock Croydon’s bottleneck, to provide more reliable and more frequent service on the Brighton mainline and its branches.

Network Rail unveiled plans in 2018 to improve the rail network for the 3,000,000 passengers who travel daily between Croydon and central London or to Brighton.

As part of the upgrade, if approved, a series of new rail overflights will be built to resolve “bottleneck” problems at Windmill Junction, Selhurst’s main interchange. By replacing existing flat junctions, this means that fewer trains would have to wait for red signals.

The plans would also include a major modernization of the East Croydon station, with two additional platforms. According to Network Rail, this change will result in a frequent increase in hourly services, which will make more commuters happy because their train is without delay.

To find out more, click here.

What are the benefits of upgrading from Norwood Junction?

Network Rail says the development would result in more frequent and more reliable services.

The station’s capacity would also be increased, due to the widening and lengthening of the platforms.

“Providing two walkways would reduce congestion and allow passengers to move more freely through the station,” said a spokesperson for Network Rail.

Work at Norwood Junction would also begin before larger projects are proposed, such as upgrading to East Croydon.

“Upgrading the Norwood Junction station would first move more trains and people while we work elsewhere on our larger proposals,” added the spokesperson.

“The proposed changes would help millions of people”

Stuart King, chief of staff for the environment and transportation for the Croydon Council, estimates that the proposed changes would help millions of commuters every year.

He said: “” We support Network Rail’s efforts to improve their service for our residents and I am pleased to see so many people participate in the survey. Improvements to station and track layouts are essential if we are to provide more reliable and inclusive service, including more stop services at Norwood Junction. “

“Preparing the station to deal with longer and perhaps more frequent trains will benefit residents and passengers. Please get involved and share your opinions. ”

Stephen Miles, lead planner at Transport for London, added: “Network Rail’s proposal to upgrade the Norwood Junction station complements TfL’s plans to transform rail services in south London. We have worked closely with Network Rail to develop these plans and will continue to do so. “

