Overworked and Unpaid Ambo Gets $ 30,000 or More for Injury, Humiliation and Loss of Pay

A paramedic who said he was overworked, underpaid, and then suspended without justification received more than $ 30,000 for injury, humiliation, and lost wages.

First responder Solomon Taputoro told the Employment Relations Authority that he had worked excessive hours which were often unpaid because his employer, Healthcare Horizons Ltd, had financial problems.

Healthcare Horizons has provided ambulance services in the Christchurch area under the name of Horizons Ambulance. It is currently in liquidation.

Taputoro brought his case to the Employment Relations Authority in 2018 after being suspended from work for asking questions about late shifts.

ERA awarded Taputoro $ 20,000 for injury and humiliation, $ 13,586.40 in lost wages and $ 4,500 in legal fees.

At the time of his resignation, Taputoro owed $ 12,544.21 in unpaid wages, annual leave, sick leave and holidays.

This was paid for by Horizons before the ERA decision.

The problems started for Taputoro at Horizons in July 2018 – a year and a half after his contract with the company.

He and his colleagues expressed concern about violations of their employment contract after they “had not received full wages for about five weeks”.

Employer Michael Coursey said Horizons was experiencing financial difficulties and invoked a clause in the employment contract that “temporarily released

Horizon of its obligations to pay wages. “

Taputoro challenged the legality of the clause at the time.

He also shared his concerns with Coursey about excessive hours and the lack of compensation for being “on call”.

A month later, Taputoro voiced concerns about late breaks while driving the Christchurch hospital shuttle.

He was told that the shuttle schedule was set by the Canterbury District Health Council.

Taputoro interviewed DHB staff on the schedule to obtain clarity. When Coursey found out, he ordered Taputoro to stop asking questions.

This ended in disagreement and Coursey suspended Taputoro and “ordered him to leave the workplace”.

Taputoro attended a disciplinary meeting the following day and was informed that he was under investigation for expressing concerns to DHB about the shuttle schedule and his “aggressive attitude towards The direction”.

Because he was not paid and did not believe his suspension was going to be lifted, Taputoro felt that he had no choice but to resign.

He resigned in September with thousands of unpaid wages, annual leave, sick leave and overdue holidays.

ERA acknowledged that Horizon paid Taputoro the outstanding amount of $ 12,544.21 in two installments.

ERA found that Taputoro’s resignation had been forced because of a “serious breach of its obligations” by Horizons.

He also found that Horizons failed to pay wages, paid vacation, sick pay and holidays and illegally suspended the paramedic.

ERA agreed that during his time looking for another job, Taputoro lost $ 13,586.40.

Taputoro requested compensation for injury, humiliation and injury to feelings

resulting from his dismissal in disguise by Horizons.

He suggested that $ 20,000 was an appropriate compensatory amount in his statement of the problem. ERA agreed.

“I accept that Mr. Taputoro will feel degraded, degraded and diminished as a result of

his dismissal in disguise by Horizons and the circumstances in which this

“Said the ERA decision.

“His testimony in this regard was confirmed by another witness.”

Horizons Healthcare went into liquidation during the ERA hearing.

ERA contacted liquidators to inform about the investigation and the payment granted to Taputoro.

.