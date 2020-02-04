Ovie Soko hopes to see no relief from Milwaukee Bucks, leader of the Eastern Conference

After closely monitoring the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Ovie Soko does not expect the Eastern Conference leaders to stop this in the second half of the season.

& # 39; Without complacency, without lighting of machine type Bucks & # 39;

The Milwaukee Bucks approach in Paris impressed me a lot. From the moment the media was allowed to view their practice, the players were ready, they didn’t waste much time and I realized that they were there to do business.

Because their agendas had changed and the trip was involved, not to mention the great circus that surrounded them once they arrived in Paris, I felt very locked in what they were doing.

01:41

Highlights of the collision of the Milwaukee Bucks with the Charlotte Hornets in the AccorsHotels Arena in Paris

The Bucks embraced working as a machine. You could see the rebound in the players’ passage. It was just Giannis, it wasn’t just his five initials. His role players, up to the fifteenth man on the couch, all escaped with some arrogance.

That also turned to the game. They know what they are capable of now. Even from the point of view of preparation, they showed that they do not overlook opponents, but that they are also preparing for something big this season.

That is his purpose and that was against the Hornets in Paris when they regained control of the game and created the separation in the room. At that time, coach Mike Budenholzer asked for a time-out when they were far ahead just because there had been a defensive collapse and he wanted to review this in the group.

The Bucks don’t try to bring their best game, depending on who they play against. They try to play at a constant level, so that’s all they know.

00:42

Watch the López brothers get the best of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Milwaukee Bucks fighting ritual before the game

Anyone can appreciate the approach of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game and his “old school, approach to games and improvement as a player. But seeing it up close is … scary. I remember when I was warming up. He was watching him and it was crazy because, although he was the biggest player on the floor, his speed was unreal for a man his size, the way he moved on the floor … it was a joke! -year-old boy had made the perfect seven-foot player in NBA 2K and set all his attributes to 100.

For me, Giannis is the leader of the new generation of players, these giants can do everything quickly. You have Giannis, Brand Ingram, Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam. Even Jayson Tatum is a pretty big boy, but sometimes you see him playing as a double guard or in position three. Kristaps Porzingis is there too, but his ACL injury has slowed his body down a bit. Giannis is the leader of that new players’ school.

04:53

The Heatcheck panel discusses whether Milwaukee Bucks can end the season as a 2020 NBA champion

After the All-Star break, I don’t see Milwaukee slowing down, even if they make seed number 1 safe. The reason I say that is because your second unit does the work as well as the first five. They are a team that works like a machine, they connect parts and the parts know how to work when they are on the floor. They know exactly what is required and expected. From that point of view, the total production of his oiled machine will not decrease, even if they started to postpone the minutes of Giannis and his other head boys.

What I like about this Bucks team is that you don’t see complacency, you don’t see them relaxed. It is not like the experienced Lakers team where LeBron and several of his teammates have already won championships. The Lakers already have the recipe, the knowledge and know that if they follow LeBron, everything will be fine. The Bucks are still trying to solve small things, that is what makes them hit everyone. The Bucks are hungry young: you won’t see them take a night off.

& # 39; Frustrating All-Star selection process for players & # 39;

Statue:

Devin Booker absorbs contact during the loss of the suns to the Bucks

Put Devin Booker in the All-Star Game! He shoots 50 percent off the field and averages 26.8 points and 6.3 per game. Those numbers, even in the world of the blind, form an All-Star. I take my hat off for the road & # 39; Book & # 39; He has played because he has become a teammate for a team that is really changing things and is struggling to win again in the West. He has played to win and has not been rewarded.

03:52

The Gametime panel discusses Bradley Beal’s All-Star snub and discusses whether he should have made the cut

In the east I feel that Bradley Beal had the misfortune to be lost. He has on average almost 30 points per game (29.2 PPG). The lights have gone out. But then there is the overall record of the Wizards (17-32) and I think he lost because he is not in a winning team. Beal is another player who has been excellent this year, especially with John Wall out.

Statue:

Bradley Beal attacks the basket against Charlotte

The Atlanta Hawks team at Trae Young has not won many competitions, but has presented fantastic numbers, no one doubts. But what is the basis of your selection? Is it because he can shoot at 35 feet? That makes it an All-Star about players like Booker and Beal. I do not understand the basis for the selection of this equipment. Inconsistency in the selection process is frustrating for many players. Is it about winning? Is it about putting numbers?

Who would he have left for Booker and Beal to come in? It is very difficult. As much as I feel that those two have been rejected, all selected have earned their place, 100 percent. Everyone deserves it. It’s just that those players came in for different reasons, not consistent. That is where the confusion lies.

07:38

The Inside The NBA panel breaks down the new format and rules for the All-Star Game

In the future, I think there should be some criteria around the selection because the earning players are lost. I do not suggest a specific rulebook that we hold word for word, but we need something. All must meet the same criteria.

People will always be close to the selection, but they will be lost. That is what makes the All-Star Game so respected: everyone wants to be selected and there are only so many places. Some players are always excluded. But I think we should follow some guidelines, so it is clearer when we say that winning is rewarded or when we place more value on the numbers or breaking records.

You cannot continue to omit players who have an average of 26, 27, 28, 29 points per game.

