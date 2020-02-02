Owen Wilson on the way to Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Loki”

This appears to be the case in messages that are sure to create a wow or two Owen Wilson is on her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take on a mysterious role in the TV series Loki,

According to the Variety magazine, study-related sources have joined the Disney + Show, although no further details are currently known.

Marvel and Disney representatives have not yet commented on who or what Owen Wilson will play.

Loki itself remains a mystery, but we know that Tom Hiddleston will revive his role as the trickster god of the Thor and avenger Movies.

Loki was last seen in Avengers: Endgame If you start with one of the infinity stones, it is assumed that this is a starting point for the series.

There is still no official description of the plot, but “the show is reported to have the master of magic appearing at different times in human history and influencing important events.”

Loki is one of several Disney + Marvel shows that are currently under development. Others include She-Hulk. Falkenauge. Mrs. Marvel. Hawk and winter soldier. Moon knight and Wanda vision,

Owen Wilson will be seen in next Wes Anderson‘S The French broadcast, Next Twinkee chimney. Bill Murray. Tilda Swinton. Saorise Ronan. Elisabeth Moss and Willem Defoe,