OWN cancels the program & # 39; Ambitions & # 39; – Oprah says goodbye to the whole cast! – Up News info

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network cancels the “Ambitions, quot; program, produced by Will Packer. The series starring Robin Givens is Stephanie Lancaster, a stubborn lawyer who doesn’t stop at everything to get what she wants.

Robin Givens brought the news that Ambitions was canceled. She posted on Instagram: “I discovered last week that, quot; Ambitions” would not return for a second season. “

In a statement to Deadline, Tina Perry, president of OWN, said: “We are grateful to Will Packer, Jamey Giddens and the whole cast and team of ambitions for their creativity and hard work in the program. Every week they offered a great drama, intrigues and lots of funny stories, “he added.” We look forward to continuing to work with Will Packer and his talented team of employees in the future. “

Ambitions was one of the top rated new shows in Own. And the news of the cancellation makes many veterinarians in the industry wonder if Oprah is looking for addresses with her network.