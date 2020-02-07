Owner of a car that caused a huge bomb alert in East Croydon left the vehicle overnight due to a punctured tire

A car that sparked a huge police response to Croydon as it was reported to have been suspected of having been abandoned by its owner because it had a “flat tire”.

Emergency services were called to Dingwall Road at 8:46 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, after a member of the public reported the silver Vauxhall Corsa as suspicious.

Dingwall Road and George Street have been closed, while East Croydon train station and nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

After approximately two hours, the vehicle was found not suspect and the cords were lifted.

In a shared video online, what appears to be the owner of the vehicle is confronted by the police when he comes to collect it.

An officer at the scene explains to the man why the police had to carry out a controlled explosion of the vehicle.

Then he said, “This is what happens when you leave it (the car) on a sidewalk, outside a station where there are hundreds of people, (with) wires coming out of the boxes.

“There is not even a note saying that the car has broken down. Nothing.”

The man is then seen talking to another agent before the video ends.

A Croydon resident said he saw the vehicle, which the police allegedly stole, parked in the same place a few days earlier.

“I drove on Dingwall Road on Tuesday evening around 8:00 pm and I noticed it and it is still in the same place according to its appearance,” he told MyLondon.

“And if I remember correctly, there were foreign license plates on it.

“It was parked in an unusual place. There is a small parking lot just before that was empty and (I have never seen cars parked on the sidewalk before.”

The silver Vauxhall Corsa that sparked the police reaction

(Image: Ian Molyneaux)

Metropolitan police confirmed that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident, while the force has not yet indicated how long the vehicle would have been parked on Dingwall Road.

Exclusive photos taken by MyLondon show the vehicle that sparked the massive police response.

Three of the vehicle windows were smashed, while part of the interior of the car was damaged.

The interior of the car was badly damaged

(Image: Ian Molyneaux)

The Met has since confirmed that a controlled explosion has taken place.

Shortly before the explosion, a bomb disposal robot appeared to be evaluating the vehicle.

All cords have now been lifted and Dingwall Road has reopened, as has East Croydon station.

The bomb disposal robot next to the vehicle on Dingwall Road, Croydon

(Image: @ Han_lou89)

An employee of Oatopia, which sells porridge, flapjacks and coffee, and located at the corner of Dingwall Road, told MyLondon that the incident had affected their morning business.

The employee, who only gave his name to Jonny, said: “It was around 8:45 am, so it was breakfast time for us. Slowly, the police arrived and started to cut the road.

“They kept pushing us back as they widened the sections.

“We absolutely killed our breakfast business as a main service for us. We were worried about the current climate right now.

“The police were very professional and eliminated everyone. However, it seemed that all of this was preventive.”

