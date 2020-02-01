Owner of evil Finsbury Park dog banned after suffocating Staffie by hanging him

A perverted man who hit his dog and smothered the animal by making it hang in the air from a wire was sent to prison.

Joseph Thomas of Crouch Hill, Finsbury Park, north London, was imprisoned for six months for the way he treated his Staffordshire bull terrier, Marley.

Thomas, 46, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to his pet dog by inflicting physical abuse and by failing to meet the dog’s welfare needs.

On January 24, in Highbury District Court, he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison for the offense of unnecessary suffering, including inflicting blunt trauma, physical abuse and aggressive behavior.

In addition to this, he was sentenced to ten weeks in prison for failing to meet the animal’s welfare needs. The sentences will run consecutively.

Thomas has also received an indefinite disqualification which he cannot appeal for five years.

A court order has been made to deprive Marley, which means that Marley remains in the custody of the RSCPA.

Prosecutor Mark Jones said the RSCPA launched an investigation after various reports that Thomas was physically abusive to Marley.

Marley was repeatedly punched with a branch, struck with a chain lead and suspended by the lead on the ground, he choked.

The dog could sometimes be heard barking or yelling in pain. Marley is now safe after being arrested by police in April 2019 on their way to Thomas’ home with the RSPCA.

By the time he was taken to an RSCPA hospital, it turned out that he had detached the retina in both eyes, the right eye from a previous injury and the left from a more recent trauma to the head.

Chief Inspector Clare Dew said, “Poor Marley suffered a period of sustained violence from the accused.

“When he was removed from the property, he was submissive and submissive, but since being in our care, he has learned to trust again and gained confidence and is such a friendly and affectionate dog.

“We are grateful to all the witnesses who came forward and testified during this trial.”

