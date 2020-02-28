[owner-of-popular-mau-mau-bar-in-kensington-reveals-causes-at-the-rear-of-shock-closure]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Seefor aspects of your info safety rights Invalid Email

News emerged before this thirty day period that well-known West London are living audio venue Mau Mau Bar would be closing just after 16 yrs running on Portobello Highway.

The announcement was achieved with anger and upset from the London dwell music scene at big, but extra specifically, North Kensington locals who saw the location as ‘one of the final outdated college bastions of Notting Hill’.

Numerous rumours have circulated that the council was behind the closure, or the bar shut because of to growing gentrification in the spot.

Mau Mau Bar owner, Jay Hirano, mentioned he was even asked whether or not the bar has been bought to Ed Sheeran who just lately opened a pub on Portobello Road.

Total, there has been confusion close to the closure and now Mr Hirano has exposed the true reason driving it.

Mr Hirano reported: “I never consider it can be only council, business enterprise amount or hire closing the audio venues but persons by themselves at times. In this modern day time of 2020, individuals have other issues they want to expend money on or they have to invest income on fairly than £5 door income which goes to musicians.

“As effectively as enterprise premiums, housing hire and foodstuff and all people costs are going up. Closure of new music venues is one of the chain reactions of all other challenges we have.”





Inhabitants located Mau Mau Bar boarded with the announcement it will return less than new administration

(Impression: Dom Carey)



In accordance to the government’s electronic, society, media and activity committee, reside audio venues faces are facing major danger to their survival owing to mounting enterprise premiums, pressures from house progress and stagnating cash flow.

The committee also documented that in 2017 1 3rd of venues that responded to the stay audio census, described obtaining been negatively influenced by increasing small business costs.





Mr Hirano, who ran Mau Mau Bar for eight several years, stated proudly owning the venue was one of his largest existence achievements and even though it made fantastic memories, it was time for it to conclude.

A musician himself, Mr Hirano also contributes to the reside new music scene as a member of music band, Smiley and The Underclass and likely forward ideas to operate on that much more.

He explained: “Mau Mau gave me so a great deal, you can not even imagine what I have received, the variety of mates I produced and satisfied at the bar is unbelievable and I recognize absolutely everyone who acquired involved.”