Owners of wine shops restrict European imports if the rates threaten

Concerned about the endangered rates for European wines, Craig Perman has stopped buying them for his West Loop store.

He does not know what those potential rates can mean for his sale this year. He knows that his European offer cannot simply be replaced by wines from other countries if the Trump government implements plans to impose 100% rates on all wines imported from the European Union.

“More than 75 percent of the products I sell come from Europe,” said Perman, owner of Perman Wine Selections, 1167 N. Howe St. He has been in the wine trade for 23 years.

“I have been in many places [in Europe] from the producers that I sell, and it is not easy for me to just turn” to wines produced elsewhere.

He has spent years, he said, educating his customers about what he is selling – “years of work, time, travel, and tasting.”

Perman has temporarily stopped buying European wines because, he said, if such a high rate comes into effect, he cannot make a profit on those wines.

Last year, the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the United States in a dispute over what the US said were illegal European subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus. As a result, the United States was authorized to levy $ 7.5 billion in annual rates on European imports, including wine and cheese.

Nathan Adams, owner of Red & White Wines at 1861 N. Milwaukee Ave, was not surprised that Trump would have such threats for small businesses and sees no relationship between the space industry and wine.

“I think it’s something symbolic,” Adams said. “Wine production has been around for a few thousand years and I think they are trying to send a message about culture.”

Retailers are already dealing with a 25% rate on European wine that came into effect last year.

After that round of rates, the prices of French, German and Spanish wines went up, said Steven Lucy, owner and founder of 57th Street Wines, 1448 E. 57th St.

“The tricky thing about the rates is that it takes a while for some things to trickle down,” Lucy said.

“If a French wine becomes more expensive, you can’t just buy wine from California,” Lucy said. “I think the 100 percent [rate] will be very devastating for us, the stores.”