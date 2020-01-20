Oxfam: Economic inequality is “out of control”

January 20 (UPI) – Global economic inequality is “out of control,” Oxfam International said Monday, calling on the international community to take action to break its “faulty and sexist economic system.”

The nonprofit stated that all 2,153 billionaires have more assets than 4.6 billion people, or 60 percent of the world’s population, which attributes this inequality to an economic system that estimates the work of a few privileged people, especially men, over the billions of women and girls who do essential jobs for little or no wages.

The results come from the annual report “Time to Care”, which was published on Monday in advance of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This week, the world’s leading personalities meet to discuss the future of industry.

“The gap between rich and poor cannot be closed without targeted measures to reduce inequality, and too few governments have committed themselves to doing so,” Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India, urged the international community to do more for economic compensation , “Our broken economies are filling the pockets of billionaires and large corporations at the expense of ordinary men and women.”

The report’s key findings include that the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all women in Africa, and women and girls do 12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work every day, about $ 10.8 trillion for them Global economy.

The 63-page report states that governments “massively” tax their wealthiest citizens and businesses and do not generate revenue that could help take responsibility for caring for women while addressing poverty and inequality.

A tax hike of 0.5 percent to the wealthiest percent of people over the next ten years would match the investment needed to create 117 million jobs in sectors such as care for the elderly, education, and health.

At the same time, governments are also underfunding public services and infrastructure that would reduce the workload of women and girls, it said.

“Governments caused the inequality crisis – they have to act to not end it,” said Behar. “They need to make sure that businesses and wealthy individuals pay their fair share of taxes and invest more in public services and infrastructure.”

“They have to pass laws to deal with the tremendous amount of childcare work that women and girls do, and to ensure that people who do some of the most important tasks in our society – for our parents, our children, and those most at risk – provide a livelihood Paid wages, “said Behar.