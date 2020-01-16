Oxford City confirms that defender Finley Tapp has NOT informed the club that he is on Love Island

Oxford City has confirmed that their defense attorney, Finn Tapp, has not told them he is moving to Love Island.

The 20-year-old from Milton Keynes was supposed to be in the starting lineup for the weekend game against Braintree before the club secretary found out that he had flown to South Africa to take part in the hit reality show.

Instagram / finn_tapp

Tapp did not tell Oxford City that he was going to Love Island

And despite an official contract with the club, Tapp flew to South Africa without telling anyone he was leaving.

A spokesman tweeted last night: “The club did not know that Finn Tapp was on Love Island – this is a normal protocol for all participants. We understand and wish Finn good luck with the show. “

Last weekend, Tapp passed out during a National League South game against Dartford in a horror crash on the pitch.

The game was paused eight minutes after the collision while Finn was being treated by doctors before being dropped.

Tapp signed in 2019 after a successful test for Oxford City after making his professional debut for his local team MK Dons against Bournemouth in 2018.

He lost 4-1 to Norwich in 2016 when he played for the MK Dons Academy.

