OYO cuts hotels and occupies them after rapid growth

India-based hotel group OYO is slowing its ambitions to become the world’s largest chain over the next three years after investors and losses have grown. This happens after a period of rapid growth that is now being canceled.

Rohit Kapoor, the new CEO of OYO in India and South Asia, said the company needed to cut approximately 2,000 employees, leave 200 cities and remove 1,000 locations from its platform. For this reason, the pursuit of more growth has been stopped. The company also announced further job cuts and closings in the UK and US last week.

OYO’s mission – which has only existed for seven years – is to rename and renovate hotels under its own name. The company advertises the hotels online and offers hoteliers a guaranteed income regardless of their activity.

Prior to its recent retreat from growth, OYO was on an important path to becoming the world’s largest hotel chain, which is entitled to hotels in 80 countries and a total of 1 million rooms. Kapoor said in an interview with the Financial Times at OYO headquarters that the company’s acceleration was “too fast to be balanced” and that it would be okay if growth was slower than originally thought.

OYO was founded by Ritesh Agarwal – then only 19 years old. The company has become a favorite of SoftBank, which owns almost half of the startup. This has led to uncomfortable comparisons with another SoftBank-funded company, WeWork, which has recently sold numerous assets and has had to cancel a planned IPO due to financial problems. SoftBank saved WeWork – but not at a low cost because the funds required were higher than the bank’s budget.

By March 2019, OYO’s losses had increased to 600 percent and $ 335 million, with no profit expected in the primary markets of India and China by 2022.

Other issues have arisen from complaints that the company has failed to meet agreements and owed money. The Indian competition authorities have opened an investigation into allegations that OYO has worked with booking company MakeMyTrip to suppress competition.

