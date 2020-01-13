Oyo goes back as a withdrawal of companies funded by SoftBank – Up News Info

The fall of WeWork raised questions about other new companies that SoftBank had funded and whether those young companies could earn money. Last month the Wag exhaust service underwent several redundancies before SoftBank. He sold his shares with losses. The start of construction Katerra, another company financed by SoftBank, also reduced the workforce.

This month, layoffs were given a boost in the new companies in which SoftBank had invested. The South American delivery service Rappi and the new carpool company San Francisco Getaround said they were firing employees. Zume, a company that used robots to make pizzas and valued at $ 2 billion, reduced more than half its workforce. He also stopped making pizzas.

Some investors and new companies said they were cautiously approaching the SoftBank Vision Fund, or in some cases avoiding it altogether.

“We advised almost all of our companies to stay away,” said Josh Wolfe, an investor in the venture capital company Lux Capital who is critical about SoftBank’s strategy. “Everyone else was afraid to say that the emperor had no clothes.”

SoftBank declined to comment on Oyo and other new companies in which it has invested.

Agarwal founded Oyo in 2013 to organize small independent hotels in India in a chain. The company sells rooms online and purchases part of every stay. Agarwal, who has become a business star in India, said he was aiming to make Oyo the world’s largest hotel chain by 2023 and relocate Marriott.

But when Oyo tried to expand globally, partly powered by SoftBank, he spent a lot of incentives to lure hotel owners and customers to his site. That resulted in losses in India, where Oyo has said he will lose money until at least 2021.

Masayoshi Son, executive director of SoftBank, started investing in Oyo in 2015. SoftBank and its Vision Fund now own half of their shares. While Mr. Calling Son Oyo a jewel in his background and urging him to grow rapidly, he has since changed his position.