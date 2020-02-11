Oyster Card: how much does the London Underground card cost, where to buy it and how it works

Along with the wheel and the fire, the Oyster card is probably one of the greatest inventions of the humanities.

It’s hard to remember what people were actually doing before Oyster cards (and contactless for that matter).

As London has grown and the population has grown, so has the pressure on the tube.

Simplified systems were needed to ensure that people traveled on the metro efficiently and quickly.

In June 2003, the light sparks of Transport for London introduced the famous blue card, and since then more than 80 million have been used.

If you don’t have an Oyster card, you can consider getting one, even if you’re using contactless payments on your debit card.

Once you have purchased an Oyster card, you must register it online

Having an Oyster card can help you better organize your finances and avoid bank charges by exceeding your limit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the London Underground Oyster map:

How do you get one?

You can get an Oyster card in several ways, which makes it nice and easy

These include newsagents across London, at all London Underground stations, London Overground and most TfL Rail and online stations.

You can also get them at the Tramlink store in Croydon and at some DLR and National Rail stations.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

How much does it cost?

Some people may not realize that you have to pay a £ 5 deposit for an Oyster card, which is a little fries for the fun you will have with it.

How does the deposit system work?

If you buy one before February 23, 2020, you can get a refund of £ 5 when you no longer need your card.

However, if you get your Oyster card on or after this date, you can get your £ 5 refunded once you have used it for a year.

How can I recharge?

One great thing to do with your Oyster card and your contactless payment card is to register it online.

Once registered, you will be able to recharge your Oyster card online, but also do some really useful things like requesting a refund.

You can also recharge at newsagents and on machines at all metro stations and most other offices operated by TfL.

Oyster users can also top up automatically, which means you’ll never run out of credit.

When your balance is less than £ 20, the system will automatically top up your Oyster card with £ 20 or £ 40 from your bank account.

Do I always have to type and go out?

Yes, you must press your Oyster card when you enter the underground network, then again when you leave.

In buses and trams, you just need to connect.

TfL will cap your fare daily or weekly to ensure you never pay more than a certain amount, no matter how much you travel.

For some trips, such as if you are switching from a National Rail service to a TfL service, you will need to press a special purple reader when you change services. These will normally be reported.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

What should I do if I lose my Oyster card or if it is stolen?

If you have an Oyster account, you can report your card as lost or stolen online.

You can usually get a refund, transfer your products to another Oyster card or order a replacement online.

Your lost or stolen card will be stopped so that no one can use it.

Alternatively, you can contact TfL customer service on 0343 222 1234 (8h – 20h), and they will stop the lost or stolen card so that no one can use it.

You can then either transfer the tickets to a replacement card, request a refund, or obtain a replacement Oyster card by mail.

Is there an app?

There is a free TfL Oyster and contactless app that allows you to manage your Oyster card on your mobile.

.