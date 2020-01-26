Oz Open Player Karen Khachanov and Liam Hemsworth are long lost twins

Last night, Karen Khachanov bowed out of the Australian Open in the hands of Nick Kyrgios in an excellent match with 5 sets. While Kyrgio’s grueling 6: 2, 7: 6, 6: 7, 6: 7, 7: 6 win definitely deserves attention, much of the hype surrounding last night’s match was that his Russian opponent was the image of Liam Hemsworth, Spit. Damn it. Image.

Many went to Twitter to express their shock, and rightly so. (I really thought both of the pictures below were Liam.)

What is Liam? #AusOpen #LiamHemsworth #Khachanov pic.twitter.com/ELkztXB7b4

– bionicgirl (@bionicgirlinoz) January 25, 2020

Are you the 23 year old number 17 from Moscow or Gale Hawthorne… or both? My brain has melted.

(Image: Getty Images / Jack Thomas)

It looks like Khachanov has been facing questions about his famous doppelganger for a long time after he once joked in his IG history that he was the “4th Hemsworth brother ”and in this Outside the Ball sketch acknowledged that Hemsworth was“ basically himself ”.

(Image: Getty Images / Gotham)

Confirmed: it’s a game, a sentence, a match. I’ll think about their crazy similarities in the coming weeks.

Do you find it very satisfying to discover remarkably identical lookalikes? check-Out Harry styleIs H. R. Pufnstuf Cameo HERE, You’re welcome.

Image:

Getty Images: Jack Thomas / Stringer; Gotham

