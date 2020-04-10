‘Ozark’ Star Madison Thompson Dishes on Handling School & Her Performing Vocation! | 10 Fun Information, Madison Thompson

Madison Thompson is a professional at managing higher education and her performing occupation!

The 19-year-previous Ozark actress, who just joined the cast of the show’s 3rd time, has been having a blast when attending University of Southern California, even if it includes some a little bit uncomfortable times!

“I was going for walks back from a yoga class with my buddy Catie. As I manufactured my way down the hallway to my dorm space I tripped more than my shoe. As I fell to the floor my yoga mat swung all-around and knocked the hearth alarm, location off blaring sirens throughout the complete constructing. Fortunately, just one of the kind users of the custodial personnel aided me convert off the alarm and radio into the fire department. I am relieved to say that I was equipped to achieve them before the sent the fire section to evacuate above 500 pupils from our dorm creating all since of a clumsy teenage lady,” Madison defined.

We have all been there! Continue on on to master 10 Pleasurable Info about Madison!

I have a crippling chocolate addiction that you can witness on my chocolate Instagram (@choco.ton)

In addition to performing, I am also a full-time college or university college student at the University of Southern California

My astrological indication is a Leo

My party trick is that I can sing with my mouth closed

I positioned 3rd in a mutton busting competitiveness when I was 6 many years previous

I like Broadway and as prolonged as I can don’t forget I have gathered each playbill of each individual show I have attended

I accidentally at the time established off all the hearth alarms in my dorm constructing

My favourite music is “Death of a Bachelor” by Worry! At the Disco

I have been a volunteer for the Basis for Hospital Art for around 10 years. They aid to donate artwork to healthcare amenities all in excess of the environment

I as soon as missed a flight with my most effective mate since we dropped observe of time getting massages at the express spa in the airport

