Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey on How He Provides Intensive Role

It’s been a few weeks, but Ozark’s third season is still at its peak, especially the tragic end. Warning, spoilers are following Ozark’s third season starting March 27 on Netflix.

About the ending to the thrilling third season? We can thank the cast Tom Pelphrey partly for that, the scene stole the performance as Ben Davis drew attention from start to finish.

“The whole role, from beginning to end, at the beginning, at least, was a dream job, it was an explosion,” he said.

Pelphrey, a two-time Emmy Daytime winner for her role in Soap Light Soap, plays a brother Laura LinneyWendy Byrde. This season, the brother returned to his brother’s life and accidentally shook things up. But he never got a chance to get out properly.

Through the character of Ben, who is bipolar and off the field, the audience gets an honest view of what outsiders are seeing as they see how the Byrde family operates. The combination becomes the core of the crime, falling in love with Ruth (Julia Garner) and struggling with his mental illness put Ben in a precarious position. As soon as he realized it, it was too late. Ben’s arc is a slow burn that serves as the backbone for various storylines throughout the season.

The conversation about mental illness this season is thanks to Pelphrey’s raw performance. “The more we can eliminate the stigma of mental illness, and the more we can encourage people to feel safe to openly discuss mental illness and to openly seek help for mental illness, the more we can do it, the better we will be for no reason for the public to stay silent because there is help and people should, “Pelphrey told E! News.

Below, Pelphrey learns about playing Ben, working with Linney and Jason Bateman and how he was tied to Garner.

A big theme for Ben in Ozark is discussing mental health. What did you learn about mental health and overcome this role that you currently use in a pandemic?

I think that any mental health problem, because there can be so many, is all over the spectrum, and I believe that all of these issues are very specific to each individual. So I think if there is any kind of teaching that can be a disagreement between big and big topics, it’s important to take care of yourself. That is the importance of compassion for people who may be dealing with mental illness and if you are dealing with someone, to have compassion for yourself. And really feel the stigma of shame or have any kind of guilt around the topic so you can ask for help, get help, talk about it, and feel supported. Because, in fact, there is a lot of support available.

There is so much potential help, but unfortunately, many times you have to ask. People don’t necessarily know to come to you. So, yes, I hope that as we move forward, and I think in general, the stigma of mental health problems becomes something you have to worry about talking or embarrassing because the opposite is true, and the more you can talk about it and the more you can ask for help, the more I think we can become a healthier society.

How do you prepare for that aspect? And during the shoot, how did you get to that level and then how did you get back? It needs a roller coaster.

I found a great book called Unquiet Mind by a woman named Kay Jamison. Very helpful. That’s the story. He’s a bipolar and also a doctor who specializes in mental health, so you have both sides of the coin in terms of personal experience, people, being exposed to the onset of disorders and then how he or she can handle them. And then you also get a doctor’s section. He kind of gives you all the logistics and technical info and explains what really happened with the interruption, so it’s really helpful in terms of research.

For me, writing is so great that you do a lot of research that you can do, so you come out as best you can and then you give something to it. I never wanted to feel anything like I was trying to force what I learned in the script or that I was trying to impose my will in any way … You wanted to do your research so that you were prepared and then, especially with that writing well, you definitely want to get as far away as possible. There is some awareness of where it goes, understanding for myself that I need to have some energy or stamina, so just take care of myself physically for that to happen … And so you just have to appear in the right physical and mental space to be able to do your job.

With all the serious content, you also have a funny cast. Who’s the funniest?

I think the funniest person on the set is Jason Bateman …

Is there anything you learned from Jason or about him that surprised you?

It might be silly to say, but he’s just a good guy, you know? It’s not a very shocking thing to learn, I guess, but he’s really a very grounded, gentle, kind-hearted person. I feel very conscious of wanting to create a healthy work environment and he is successful. You learn things about Jason from Jason, but you also learn things about him from the show and talk to you. Some of these people have worked with him for many years and worked with him in everything he does, and you realize that in his many personalities, they all adore him, and almost say more about him than he can say about himself. myself. I was really impressed with that kind of guy, and that was a good example of something as an actor I wanted to imitate.

What’s the highlight of working with Julia? Are there specific days or scenes or moments that are unforgettable?

Yes, I had a blast working with Julia and I really enjoyed her sense of humor. There was an early night where Julia, Charlie (Hold on), and I went to a movie theater and wasn’t sure what we were going to see. We saw Ma’s movie and it was amazing. It’s a weird movie. It was like Friday night, the movie theater was full, and it was like a talk session. Everyone is talking on screen. Charlie gave me a lot of reviews and I have never laughed so hard in movies in my life. It was the only great movie experience. It was really fun, so the tone for Julia and Charlie was just great and it was so much fun to be around them.

Is Laura Wendy from Laura Linney her best sister or her worst sister?

I remember being a fan of reading the script towards the end and feeling that the writers did a good job of making it so Wendy had no choice. So they did a good job of creating a situation where it was very clear that it was either Ben or it was Wendy and her kids. I thought they did an amazing job forcing him to the point where he really had no choice, but I thought he was a great brother.

Are there any Jason or Laura movies or shows that you were a fan of before working with them?

Oh my god, I mean, I’m sure I’m talking to the world when I say that I’m obsessed with True Love as far as Laura goes, right? I mean, how many times have you seen that movie? With Jason, Arrested Development, I mean, the show is funny … Although I also like Bad Words. I remember when Bad Words first came out, I was working in Charlotte, North Carolina, and I saw him streaming and then watching it three times because I thought it was so good. I didn’t realize at the time that he was a director, so it was a shocking movie.

You have an exciting movie coming up too, Mank. What can you share?

It was a great experience. I’m so excited to see what everyone is thinking. The small part I saw was pretty. I think people will be happy.

Ozark’s third season is streaming on Netflix.