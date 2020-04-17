Ozzie Osborne donated merch merchandise to the charity of Michael J. Fox Parkinson

Ozzie Osborne donates part of the proceeds from the sale of his touring merchandise to Michael J. Parkinson’s. Fox.

In January, a metal legend revealed that he had been diagnosed with degenerative neurological disease in 2003.

Sharing his plans on Twitter, Osbourne wrote: “Past excursions of exclusive merch last bits are still available until sold! April #ParkinsonsAwarenessMonth, so 10% of ALL sales go directly to @MichaelJFoxOrg for #Parkinsons Research.”

Here you can visit his online store, which has T-shirts, hoodies, books, hats and more. The shop also offers Ozzy Osbourne confetti, guitar kits and a numbered “Black Sabbath” drum kit.

Back in the future, the Fox actor founded the Michael J. Foundation. Fox for Parkinson’s in 2000 and has raised more than $ 900 million (£ 720 million) for disease research so far.

In February, Osborne canceled a North American tour to undergo Parkinson’s treatment in Switzerland. He later had to cancel his treatment when the coronavirus outbreak spread around the world.

Meanwhile, rock icon released his latest album “Ordinary Man” earlier this year. The record features collaborations with Elton John and Post Malone. In a five-star review, NME said of the album: “Hoping that a fire in the belly would lead to more magic, but Ozzy Osbourne has done more for music and popular culture than anyone had any right to expect.

“For someone who helped invent modern metal, he spent an astonishing amount of surprises up his sleeve cloak (see: amazingly successful solo career and realistic genre reality show). This amazing album is another.” Ordinary Man “? He is clearly nothing except “.