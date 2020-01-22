Ozzy has had an “outpouring of love” since revealing the Parkinson’s diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne says there has been an “outpouring of love” since it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The singer made the revelation while being interviewed earlier this week with his wife and manager in the American TV program Good Morning America.

Sharon, who appeared in her show The Talk at CBS, said: “Just this abundance of positive responses from everyone watching the show, and our friends, is heartwarming. And I know Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be surprised. “

She added: “I am good. I feel very good. I feel very strong. People have been great with their outpouring of love for my husband, and I thank you. Friends we have not spoken to for years are came out and supported Ozzy, and it makes me feel good. And thanks to everyone. “

Ozzy revealed the news about his diagnosis and said, “I have numbness in this arm before surgery, my legs stay cold. I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or something, you know, but that’s the problem.”

Sharon then confirmed that Ozzy is suffering from Parkinson’s stage 2 when stiffness and vibrations get worse and patients on both sides of the body can experience symptoms of the disease.

She added, “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy will release his new album Ordinary Man on Epic Records on February 21 and has shared the songs Under The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title track, with Elton John on vocals and piano.

The former Black Sabbath front man returns to the stage in Atlanta on May 27, while the other live dates from Ozzy can be found on his Facebook page.

