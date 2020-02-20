[ozzy-osbourne-and-article-malone-team-up-yet-again-on-new-tune-‘it’s-a-raid’]

Unlikely collaborators Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone have teamed up again on a new song – listen to ‘It’s A Raid’ beneath.

The observe seems on Osbourne’s new album ‘Ordinary Man’, which will come out tomorrow (February 21).

Also on the album is ‘Take What You Want’, Ozzy and Posty’s 2019 collaboration, taken from the latter’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ LP. Hear to ‘It’s A Raid’ underneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/atcuCyX__f8?feature=oembed" title="Ozzy Osbourne - It's A Raid (Audio) ft. Post Malone" width="696"></noscript>

Back again on the launch of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’, Post Malone revealed how his Ozzy Osbourne collaboration on ‘Take What You Want’ arrived about.

“Ozzy Osbourne, newborn,” Posty informed Zane Lowe. “I was in Utah since I experienced just bought off tour. It is excellent, suitable? Ozzy went over to Watt’s residence. You’ve talked a lot in advance of. He’s a maniac. I stated, ‘Hey, you know what? Ozzy Osborne’s coming down, we’re going to minimize it and I’ll FaceTime you. And you enable me know what’s heading on.”

“I feel he crushed it. I signify he was talking to Watt and Watt was telling me he was like this, ‘Yo, this is my favourite that I have accomplished because you know, Sabbath and given that I started off my very own, personal way.’ I was like, ‘That’s substantial.’ I’m like honoured. Thank you pretty significantly.”

Osbourne also unveiled that the collaboration received him “off his arse” immediately after struggling with unwell wellness, while revealing that he’d “never even listened to of [Malone]” in advance of they connected up.

The Black Sabbath singer revealed before this yr that he’s been battling Parkinson’s Disorder considering the fact that 2003, and cancelled a North American tour to endure therapy for the disorder.

Malone has previously backed Ozzy in his ongoing fight with the neurological affliction, saying he will continue to keep “kicking ass”.