Ozzy Osbourne announces a “worldwide tattoo event” to celebrate the launch of the new album Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will hold a “global tattoo event” to celebrate the release of his new album, Ordinary Man.

The tattoo event – which at the same time serves as an album listening party where you can hear the album a day earlier while being inked – will be held on the eve of the album’s release on February 20. Fifty tattoo shops around the world are participating in cities such as Athens, Copenhagen, Honolulu, Las Vegas, London, Moscow, Oslo, Prague, Sydney and Warsaw.

Guests can choose from a collection of Ozzy-inspired designs prepared by their local tattoo artists. Interested parties can RSVP on the official site of Ozzy, where you can also find complete information about participating stores. Be fast, because RSVPing does not guarantee access.

Ozzy will have his first performance in store at Amoeba Records in Hollywood the next day in ten years.

Ordinary Man will be released on CD, luxury CD, black vinyl, luxury gatefold swirl color vinyl, image disc and on digital and streaming platforms.

Physical copies of the record come with a code that allows fans to do a sweepstake to win one of more than 300 Ozzy-related prizes – including an Ozzy laminate to participate in one of the upcoming vocalistic shows No More Tour 2 dates, a meet & greet pass, Ozzy gift vouchers and more.

(Image credit: Epic)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmbPVhevjD4 (/ embed)

Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne returns with Ordinary Man – his first solo album since the Scream of 2010. The album contains a large number of guests, including Slash, Elton John, Tom Morello and Post Malone. View Deal