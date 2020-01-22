Ozzy Osbourne announces that he has Parkinson’s

Ozzy Osbourne went on to “Good Morning America” ​​on Tuesday to reveal the diagnosis of his Parkinson’s.

Ozzy Osbourne and his family – including his wife Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack – came to Good Morning America on Tuesday (January 21) to discuss his recent health setbacks and to reveal that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The rock star was diagnosed last February after falling in his home and needing neck surgery. “It was a terrible challenge for all of us,” he said. “I did my last show on New Year’s Eve in the forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have my neck operated on, which cost my nerves.”

The Prince of Darkness explained his decision to make the diagnosis public: “I’m not good at secrets. I can’t run around with it because I run out of excuses, you know?”

Sharon Osbourne added that the disease, although rough, is “not a death sentence.” “It’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day,” she said.

Osbourne, who is now taking Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills and will next see a specialist in Switzerland to deal with the disease, hopes to be able to count on the support of his fans. “You are my air, you know,” he said. “I feel better. I am committed to the fact that I have a Parkinson’s case. I just hope that they will hold out and be there for me because I need them.”

