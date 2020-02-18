[ozzy-osbourne-cancels-north-american-tour-to-go-through-parkinson’s-remedy]

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he has cancelled his forthcoming North American tour to undertake remedy for Parkinson’s condition.

The Black Sabbath icon, who revealed his battle with the neurological issue past month, will shelve a string of US dates in order to bear pre-planned procedure in Switzerland.

“I’m so thankful that absolutely everyone has been affected individual because I’ve had a shit calendar year,” said Ozzy in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be ready to get to Switzerland for cure until April and the remedy requires 6-8 months.

“I never want to commence a tour and then cancel shows at the past minute,” he extra, “as it is just not honest to the followers. I’d fairly they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the highway, every person who acquired a ticket for these shows will be the to start with types in line to invest in tickets at that time.”

The operate of US demonstrates was established to start at Atlanta’s GA Point out Farm Arena on Might 27, right before coming to an conclude at Las Vegas’ CA MGM Grand Backyard Arena on July 31.

At the time of crafting, Osbourne is continue to set to undertake his rescheduled UK arena tour this Oct, which sees him hitting the highway with Judas Priest.

Final 7 days, Osbourne revealed he has been battling been battling Parkinson’s disorder considering that 2003.

The Black Sabbath icon was diagnosed with a sort of the problem named PRKN two right after he experienced a fall in February previous yr.

But he now statements he has been struggling with the ailment for longer than the formal prognosis.

Ozzy’s battle with Parkin 2 arrives after he fell in the center of the night time though likely to the rest room, which impacted metallic rods that ended up implanted right after a motorcycle accident in 2003.

He a short while ago launched ‘Ordinary Man’ – a collaboration with Elton John. His album of the same name will get there this Friday (February 21).