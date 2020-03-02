ozzy-osbourne-celebrates-everyday-gentleman-chart-achievements

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating right after his new studio album Standard Guy smashed its way into the charts on both equally sides of the Atlantic.

The previous Black Sabbath vocalist’s very first solo album given that 2010’s Scream entered the Billboard 200 Chart at no.three – the first time Ozzy has climbed that large considering the fact that 2007’s Black Rain.

Common Man shifted 77,000 equal album units, with 65,000 the consequence of album profits.

In the Uk, Common Man also debuted at no.3 – producing it Ozzy’s maximum-charting solo album at any time. His prior very best was his 1980 debut Blizzard Of Ozz which peaked at no.seven.

The vocalist has also launched an 8-little bit browser-based video clip sport titled Legend Of Ozzy which sees the participant take command of The Prince Of Darkness as he attempts to keep away from devils, wolves and evil eyes.

Examine it out on the formal web-site.

Very last week, Ozzy noted that he was planning on beginning do the job on the abide by-up to Everyday Person in the coming months.

He was because of to kick off his rescheduled No Additional Tours two reveals in Atlanta on May 27, but the reside shows were postponed to permit the singer to seek out health-related procedure in Europe pursuing his 2019 tumble at household and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disorder.

On Friday last 7 days, a driving-the-scenes video clip exhibiting how Jason Momoa channeled his interior Ozzy in the online video for Scary Small Green Adult males was produced.

Momoa is a longtime metallic lover who grew up listening to Metallica and Pantera. In 2018, he told Metal Hammer that quite a few of his performances have been impressed by metallic bands.