Ozzy Osbourne describes his fight against Parkinson’s disease

Ozzy Osbourne speaks about the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

During a ‘Good Morning America’ interview on Tuesday the Prince of Darkness and his wife Sharon Osbourne shared the details.

“It’s Parkin’s II, a form of Parkinson’s,” Sharon explained. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

Although fans have known that Ozzy suffered from tremors and developed Parkin symptoms in the early 2000s, the former Black Sabbath star said he did not know his diagnosis until 2019.

“I’m not good at secrets, I can’t walk around with them anymore,” he said. “I feel better now to give in to the fact that I have a Parkinson’s case.”

“[Last year] was a huge challenge for all of us,” Ozzy said, recalling his “bad fall” in February 2019.

“I had to undergo an operation on my neck that turned my nerves in,” he said. “I have numbness in this arm of the operation. My legs feel cold, I don’t know if that is Parkinson’s or what … It’s a strange feeling.”

He added that he uses a ‘very low dose’ of medication.

Sharon added that it is difficult for doctors to distinguish which of Ozzy’s symptoms come from his surgery and which of his diagnosis.

“We have reached a point here in this country where we cannot go any further because we have all the answers we can get here,” she said. “So in April we are going to a professor in Switzerland.”

Read more at usatoday.com