Ozzy Osbourne diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The singer made the revelation while being interviewed alongside wife and manager Sharon Osbourne in the American TV program Good Morning America.

“I got numbness in this arm before the operation, my legs stay cold,” Ozzy said. “I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or something, you know, but that’s the problem.

Sharon Osbourne confirmed that Ozzy is suffering from Parkinson’s stage 2 when stiffness and vibrations worsen and patients can experience symptoms of the disease on both sides of the body.

“There are so many different types of Parkinson’s,” she said. “It’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a very bad day.”

“It was a huge challenge for all of us,” Ozzy added. “I did my last New Year’s Eve show at The Forum [2018]. Then I fell heavy. I had to undergo an operation on my neck that ruined all my nerves.”

Ozzy confirmed his desire to continue working and said: “I come from a workers background and hate to abandon people. I hate not doing my job.

“And so when I see my wife work, my children go to work, everyone tries to be helpful to me, which makes me disappointed because I cannot contribute to my family.

“But you know, so to speak: I’m a lot better now than in February last year. I was in a shocking state.”

Last week a trailer was released for the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne documentary entitled Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy.

Ozzy will release his new album Ordinary Man on Epic Records on February 21 and has shared the songs Under The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title track, with Elton John on vocals and piano.

The former Black Sabbath frontman returns to the stage in Atlanta on May 27, while his other live dates can be found on Ozzy’s Facebook page.

Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne returns with Ordinary Man – his first solo album since the Scream of 2010. The album contains a large number of guests, including Slash, Elton John, Tom Morello and Post Malone. View Deal