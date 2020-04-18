Ozzy Osbourne Donates Tour Items Proceeds To Keep Memory Alive

It is really April, and we’re midway by means of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, an hard work made to aim on education and learning about the disease.

Ozzy Osbourne, who revealed his very own Parkinson’s prognosis in January, is donating a part of proceeds from his tour items all month to Retain Memory Alive to guidance improved treatment and in the long run cures for patients and their people struggling from neurocognitive problems, including Parkinson’s disease.

Lovers can assist from dwelling by likely to this spot to present their assistance.

Ozzy stated: “I am pleased to be supporting Keep Memory Alive as section of nationwide Parkinson’s Recognition Month. Retain Memory Alive funds crucial aid and academic packages for sufferers and their families and is dedicated to making certain development in direction of improved solutions and ultimately a get rid of.”

Ozzy‘s spouse and manager Sharon revealed in March that he was pressured to cancel his excursion to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in cure of Parkinson’s condition.

Ozzy was scheduled to journey this thirty day period for radical treatment to assist him live with his progressive neurological issue. But Sharon claimed on “The Talk” that as motion around the planet has come to be more restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy had no choice but to phone off the trip for now.

Ozzy experienced formerly canceled his 2020 tour plans, even prior to the spread of the virus, in buy to head overseas for treatment method of his Parkinson’s condition and other overall health problems.

Osbourne was 1st identified with Parkinson’s illness again in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the condition in January all through an visual appearance on “Good Morning The us”.

Fifteen a long time in the past, Ozzy mentioned that he had been identified with Parkin syndrome, a genetic problem which has indicators equivalent to that of Parkinson’s disorder, these types of as body shakes. At the time, he stated that he was relieved his debilitating system tremors were from Parkin and not his life time of drug abuse.

Earlier this calendar year, Ozzy said about his problem: “Everybody thinks I’ve just found the Parkinson’s. I have recognised about the Parkinson’s considering that 2003. And it really is not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank God. It is really a milder point that I have, but nevertheless — it’s there. I can not permit it stop me.”

Ozzy‘s new album, “Everyday Person”, came out in February.

