Ozzy Osbourne Hopes 2020 is not as terrible as 2019

Ozzy Osbourne can look forward to 2020. After a year in which he was described as “the most painful, miserable” of his life, the rocker is happy to leave 2019 behind and to move forward with the love and support of his family and fans.

Pain and problems

Via: abcnews.go.com

Osbourne fell in his bathroom last year. According to page 6, “the fall reportedly loosened numerous metal bars in his body that he received from a previous bicycle accident.”

This incident would be enough to endure, but the diagnosis of Parkinson’s last February was a bomb. Osbourne is now fighting. In addition, there is a hand operation because he contracted an infection and contracted a terrible flu wave. It is completely understandable why last year was the worst for Osbourne. He had to cancel his tour, go to the hospital, and tabloids rumored that he was on his deathbed.

Glory has its ups and downs

Via: Pinterest.com

The Osbourne family is often on the news, but not for matters as serious as this. Fraud scandals, layoffs of assistants, etc. make their way through the media, but when the family sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to discuss the past year, they are a close-knit group and love each other very much.

Get well soon!

Via: thedailybeast.com

We hope Ozzy has a healthier year 2020. His family and fans would like to see him recover after a much needed break.

Prince Harry had no choice and now Meghan Markle’s father is embarrassed