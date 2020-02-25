[OZZY OSBOURNE Hopes To Commence Work On New Studio Album Future Month]

Ozzy Osbourne states that he hopes to start out get the job done on the comply with-up to his “Ordinary Gentleman” album later this yr though he continues to recover from a variety of wellness problems.

Talking to iHeart Radio‘s Eddie Pappani at previous night’s (Monday, February 24) iHeartRadio‘s “ICONS” party, Ozzy claimed: “I am hoping that future thirty day period I will go and do another album with Andrew [Watt, ‘Ordinary Man’ producer]. I may possibly as well, while I am not performing gigs.”

“Everyday Gentleman” arrived out on Friday (February 21) and was accompanied by a worldwide tattoo sale and album listening event that took place in 50 cities around the globe.

Ozzy also appeared at an in-retailer signing for the initial time in 10 several years on Friday, at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, California. He signed around 600 copies of “Standard Man” for admirers who procured the effort in the retail outlet on CD, LP or photograph disc vinyl.

Ozzy marked the arrival of “Everyday Man” by introducing the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes, tied to the launch of his to start with solo LP in a ten years.

In the U.S. only, all actual physical copies of the album — on CD, vinyl and cassette — are bundled with a unique code. Supporters may perhaps enter their codes at ordinarymansweepstakes.com and redeem them for “at the time-in-a-life time” Ozzy prizes.

The prizes vary from a trip for two to Los Angeles to have evening meal with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to a signed guitar, a “Blizzard Of Ozz” platinum plaque, a box set, and additional.

A 7 days back, Ozzy‘s 2020 North American tour was canceled. This conclusion was built months in advance to accommodate supporters who’ve been keeping tickets for rescheduled exhibits.

Ozzy, who suffers from Parkinson’s illness, publicly declared his prognosis last thirty day period, but was in fact diagnosed back again in 2003.