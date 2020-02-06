Ozzy Osbourne hosts global tattoo event to celebrate ‘Ordinary Man’

Ozzy Osbourne has shared details of a tattoo event being held worldwide to celebrate his new album.

The event gives attendees the opportunity to listen to Ordinary Man before the February 21 release as they queue up to bring exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoos to their bodies.

Salons in more than fifty cities will host Ozzy’s Twist at the traditional listening party on February 20th. The event is held based on availability, but fans can increase their chances of getting an exclusive tattoo via RSVP here. Prices and designs vary from salon to salon and an RSVP doesn’t guarantee space.

Fans attending the February 20 events that take place simultaneously in #tattoo shops in 50 cities around the world will have the opportunity to listen to ORDINARY MAN before publication and from a collection of exclusive tattoo designs inspired by OZZY to select .co / SBXOvY8Wu7 pic.twitter.com/FnXnj0Yyh7

– Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 6, 2020

Times also vary with each city. Further details will be announced on February 13th.

A handful of participating salons have already set their times. Fans can meet the Prince of Darkness in person on February 21 at 5:00 p.m. PST at Amoeba Records in Los Angeles. Participants must purchase a physical copy of the album from the store on the day of publication.

Spin says space for signing is limited and fans have to queue up on Sunset Boulevard before the store opens at 10:30 AM PST that day. Fans can only sign two copies per person. No other objects are signed.

In other news, Ozzy will take to the streets for a number of newly scheduled shows in the British arena in October.

He recently announced that he has some form of Parkinson’s disease.