Ozzy Osbourne informed the fans about the state of health a year after the terrible fall

Ozzy Osbourne will learn about his health dispute almost a year after a life-changing fall at his home in LA.

The Black Sabbath frontman will be seen on Good Morning America on Wednesday to inform fans of his recovery. Recovery began after 15 metal bars were stuck in his back after the accident in April 2019.

“It’s the worst, longest, most painful, and miserable year of my life,” said 71-year-old journalist Robin Roberts in an advertising clip.

“When I fell, it was pitch black, I went into the bathroom and I fell. I fell and landed like a bang on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you really did it now . ‘ calm, “he recalled when Ms. Sharon Osbourne sat next to him during the interview. “Sharon called an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

Ozzy Osbourne performs live on stage on June 20, 2018 during the Tons Of Rock Festival in Halden, Norway. (Getty)

Due to the shock event, the rocker had to cancel all dates of his solo tour in 2019. The tour was already in ruins as Osbourne also had pneumonia before his accident.

“I can’t believe I have to postpone further tour dates,” he wrote in a statement on Facebook last April. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am that I am not able to tour at the moment. I am grateful for the love and support I get from my family, my band, friends and fans. It really is what holding me I just know I’m getting better day by day. I’ll fully recover. I’ll end my tour. I’ll be back. “

However, he suffered another setback towards the end of last year when the star redefined his planned return in February 2020.

“As you probably know or may not know, I fell badly earlier this year,” he said in a video posted on Twitter in October. “I just screwed all the vertebrae into my neck and had to undergo surgery, so I now have more nuts and bolts on my neck than in my car.

“I’m not going to die,” Osbourne said. “I’m on the mend, it only takes a little longer than everyone thought. It’s boring to be stuck on a fat bed all day.

“I can’t wait to get off my butt and get going again, but you just have to be a little more patient. I postponed my European tour because I am not ready. I don’t retire to concerts, “he added.” When I get back on the American tour, I want to be 100 percent ready to come out and knock your socks off. “

