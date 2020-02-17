[ozzy-osbourne-lifts-the-lid-on-regular-guy-tracklist]

Ozzy Osbourne will launch his extremely predicted new studio album this coming Friday (February 21).

The comply with-up to 2010’s Scream is titled Normal Male and has been obtainable to pre-order for a selection of months.

Now the vocalist has lifted the lid on the remaining tracklist and has confirmed it’ll involve the keep track of Take What You Want, which Ozzy recorded with Submit Malone and Travis Scott last calendar year.

There is also a tune titled It is A Raid which features Write-up Malone. In complete, there will be 11 tracks on the album, including Beneath The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title observe which characteristics Elton John on vocals and piano.

Ozzy will rejoice the start of the album with a “all over the world tattoo function” this Thursday (February 20) and last week disclosed he had been battling Parkinson’s condition because 2003.

Speaking about the file earlier, Ozzy reported: “It all just came collectively. Slash is a expensive good friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing Regular Male, it reminded me of an old Elton song and I claimed to Sharon, ‘I surprise if he would sing on it?’ We requested and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and participate in piano on the song.”

He additional: “It was a ton of pleasurable to do, nevertheless it truly is a whole lot various from my other albums. We recorded it rapidly, which I have not accomplished considering that the first Black Sabbath album. This created it a distinct process, which I truly loved.”

Ozzy will make his return to the phase in Atlanta on May 27 while his other live dates can be found below.

Ozzy Osbourne: Regular Person



Ozzy Osbourne returns with Everyday Gentleman – his 1st solo album considering the fact that 2010’s Scream. The record attributes a host of company stars together with Slash, Elton John and Put up Malone.Look at Deal

Ozzy Osbourne: Normal Man



one. Straight To Hell (feat. Slash)



two. All My Life



3. Goodbye



4. Common Gentleman (feat. Elton John)



5. Less than The Graveyard



six. Take in Me



7. Today Is The Conclude



8. Scary Minor Environmentally friendly Men



9. Holy For Tonight



10. It is A Raid (feat. Post Malone)



11. Choose What You Want (Write-up Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)