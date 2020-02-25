[OZZY OSBOURNE On Track To Land Highest-Charting Solo Album In U.K. With ‘Ordinary Man’]

Ozzy Osbourne is on observe to land his highest-charting solo album in the United Kingdom ever with his most recent hard work, “Ordinary Gentleman”.

Unveiled on Friday (February 21), the LP is presently at No. 2 on the the U.K.’s midweek Official Albums Chart Update.

Ozzy‘s preceding optimum-charting solo album in the U.K. was 1980’s “Blizzard Of Ozz”, which entered the survey at No. seven. Two other Osbourne LPs cracked the the Top 10: 2007’s “Black Rain” and 1986’s “The Ultimate Sin”, each of which attained No. 8.

Ozzy experienced topped the U.K. album chart 2 times with BLACK SABBATH: with 1970’s “Paranoid” and the band’s 2013 reunion LP, “13”.

The launch of “Normal Gentleman” was preceded by a trio of new Ozzy classics. Epic rocker and 1st single “Beneath The Graveyard” tallied over 15 million streams and five.three million YouTube views on the new music online video. Premiered just final month, the title observe and cinematic ballad “Regular Person” (that includes Elton John) eclipsed seven million streams. In the meantime, the metallic burner “Straight To Hell” (showcasing Slash) scored 6.9 million streams and four.two million YouTube views on the music video clip.

“Normal Guy” marks Osbourne‘s 1st new solo tunes in pretty much 10 many years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album functions producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N’ ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Incredibly hot CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Further than the core band, “Common Male” characteristics a who’s-who of Ozzy mates and collaborators, like Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.

“It was a large amount of enjoyment to do although it is really a whole lot distinctive from my other albums,” Ozzy mentioned. “We recorded it speedily, which I haven’t performed due to the fact the initial BLACK SABBATH album. This produced it a unique approach, which I actually enjoyed.

“It all just came together,” Ozzy stated of the visitor stars. “Slash is a expensive mate of mine, as is Elton. When I was creating ‘Ordinary Man’, it reminded me of an previous Elton track and I claimed to Sharon, ‘I wonder if he would sing on it?’ We asked, and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and engage in piano on the song.”