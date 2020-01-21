Ozzy Osbourne opens on the battle against Parkinson’s

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne opened up to Robin Roberts of Good Morning America about his private battle for health.

Ozzy told Roberts that he had a bad fall in January 2019.

“It was terribly difficult for all of us,” said the 71-year-old rock star. “I did my last New Year’s Eve at the Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have my neck surgery, which got on my nerves.”

Then in February, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly in most people and has no cure.

“It’s PRKN 2,” said his wife, Sharon. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like you have a good day, a good day, then a very bad day. “

The rock star said it was time to be clear and let his fans know what he was dealing with.

“I’m not good at secrets. I can’t walk around with this anymore because it’s like I have no more excuses, you know?” Said Ozzy. “(My fans) are my look, you know? I feel better. I admit I have Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and be there for me, because I need them. “

The fear of health actually helped the Osbourne family reconnect in a different way.

“We all learned a lot from each other again, and that reaffirmed our strength,” said Ozzy’s daughter Kelly. Kelly admitted that her father’s diagnosis had helped her and her brother Jack get closer over the past year. Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

As for Ozzy, he regains strength and begins to do what he loves the most. He recently released his first new music in a decade: “Ordinary Man”.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.