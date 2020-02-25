ozzy-osbourne-options-to-begin-function-on-new-album-‘next-month’

Ozzy Osbourne claims that he plans to start out work on the observe-up to his new album Ordinary Guy as quickly as achievable.

Speaking to iHeart Radio’s Eddie Pappani, Ozzy stated: “I’m hoping that upcoming thirty day period I am going to go and do one more album with Andrew [Watt, Ordinary Man producer]. I may well as very well, though I am not carrying out gigs.

Ozzy recently postponed the North American leg of his No Extra Tours two tour following revealing that he has identified with Parkinson’s Disorder, prompting strategies that he would retire.

He admitted: “I’ve considered about it. I in some cases believe outrageous thoughts like that. I can not retire. I love [the fans].”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ozzy stated that his new album Standard Gentleman is the to start with time he has recorded “completely sober”.

Said Ozzy: “I considered it was the medications and alcoholic beverages that designed it all get the job done. But it’s not real. All I was performing for years is self-medicating, cos I failed to like the way I felt. But then this is the first album I’ve co-wrote and recorded fucking absolutely sober.

“The last album, I wrote some of it stoned. I pretty like remaining sober now. Cos at minimum I can try to remember the fucking detail I did yesterday.”

Ozzy, who has been sober for seven decades, states that he’s stunned he’s even now alive even though musicians these as Bon Scott, Chris Cornell and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington have all died.

He reported: “I’m not remaining humorous and I’m not staying cocky, I can try to remember times when I have fucking woke up with puke down me,” he continued. “I’ve fucking woke up with a bed comprehensive of blood, when I’ve fallen down and banged my head or regardless of what. My friend John Bonham, I made use of to go ingesting with him. He died. Bon Scott, he died. I do not know what to fuckin’ say.

“People today go, ‘You need to have the Midas touch’ or no matter what,” he additional. “I’m lucky. I wasn’t any much better than any of them. I even fucking would go so considerably as to say I was even worse in some cases. But it truly is the luck of the draw. Seventy-a person and I don’t fucking comprehend how I acquired there.”