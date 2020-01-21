Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis, saying 2019 was his “most painful, miserable” year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRAakLZ-_DQ [/ embed]

A fall caused Ozzy Osbourne to have the “worst” year of his life.

In an interview with Robin Roberts from “Good Morning America”, the legendary rocker spoke about his challenges after a fall last February.

With his wife Sharon by his side, the 71-year-old musician remembered what had happened.

“When I fell, it was pitch black,” he said. “I went to the bathroom and I fell.”

Osbourne said he just fell and landed on the floor like a bang.

“I remember lying there thinking,” Well, you did it now. “Really calm,” he said. “Sharon got me an ambulance. After that it only went downhill. “

He said he has been recovering for almost a year.

“Next month, a year,” said Osbourne, “the worst, longest, most painful, and miserable year of my life.”

There has been a lot of speculation about the musician’s health since he postponed his concert dates last year.

According to Roberts, Osbourne’s struggles to go public given the recent headlines that he was in poor health and “on his deathbed”.