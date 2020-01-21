Ozzy Osbourne reveals the diagnosis of Parkinson’s

(WJW) – Ozzy Osbourne said in an interview with “Good Morning America” ​​that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last February.

ABC News reports that Osbourne has been struggling with his health for a year after a fall that required neck surgery.

“It was a terrible challenge for all of us,” he said. “I did my last show on New Year’s Eve in the forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have my neck operated on, which cost my nerves.”

Diagnosing Parkinson’s made things even more complicated.

“It’s PRKN 2,” his wife Sharon said in an interview. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day . “

Osbourne postponed a trip around the world when he tried to relax at home. He is now taking medication for Parkinson’s disease and is also taking nerve pills.

“I have a numbness in my arm for the operation, my legs stay cold,” he said in an interview. “I don’t know if that’s Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s – see, that’s the problem. Because they cut their nerves during the surgery. I’ve never heard of nerve pain and it’s one strange feeling. “

He also thanked his fans for their support.

“You are my air, you know,” he said. “I feel better. I am committed to the fact that I have a Parkinson’s case. I just hope that they will hold out and be there for me because I need them.”

