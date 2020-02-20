[ozzy-osbourne-says-2020-tour-not-cancelled,-only-“postponed”]

Ozzy Osbourne has mentioned that his North American tour has only been “postponed”, not cancelled.

The Black Sabbath icon was owing to kick off rescheduled No Additional Excursions two trek in Atlanta on May possibly 27, but he announced that the dates experienced been “cancelled” to allow for him look for health-related treatment in Europe

Talking to Radio.com, the singer clarified that the US dates had not been cancelled and that he intends to reschedule the dates when he is nicely sufficient to complete them.

Ozzy explained: “I cannot go on the street right until I’m 100 p.c confident that I can pull it off. Cos if I go out now and I are unable to have on, people are gonna consider that I have misplaced the plot. So I am not gonna go out there until finally I can give them the display that I wanna give them, cos it really is not honest to them.”

He didn’t reveal when the tour would be rescheduled. Ozzy’s Uk and European tour with Judas Priest which is because of to start in October remains unaffected and will go ahead as prepared.

The vocalist is continue to acquiring back to entire fitness after his tumble at household previous 12 months, which led to the cancellation of his full 2019 touring program, and his ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s disorder.

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s spouse and supervisor, states his fans are driving him, after the vocalist was forced to cancel his North American tour for a second time previously this 7 days.

Talking on her CBS exhibit The Chat pursuing the announcement, Sharon stated: “We spoke to the health care provider Ozzy is going to see in Switzerland. He looked at Ozzy’s itinerary and he stated, ‘You’re likely to be below for a when.’”

Sharon indicated that the cure could be as prolonged as eight months, introducing: “The remedy that he has builds up and builds up – he are not able to do it and depart, so we have to remain there a although.”

Requested what the response has been like from the supporters, Sharon replied: “I went on the net and I thought, ‘Oh, lord, he is going to get so a lot flack for accomplishing this all over again,’ and people admirers are powering him.”