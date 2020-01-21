Ozzy Osbourne shows that he has Parkinson’s

(CNN) – Ozzy Osbourne has released a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

In an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that aired on Wednesday, the legendary rocker shared the news with his wife Sharon by his side.

The 71-year-old musician said the revelation of his illness was like weight lifting.

“I feel better now that I have admitted the fact that I have Parkinson’s,” he said. “And I just hope that (my fans) hold out and they are there for me because I need them.”

Osbourne has had a number of problems since last year, including a serious infection and fall, which he said was the “worst” year of his life.

“When I fell, it was pitch black,” he said. “I went to the bathroom and fell.”

Osbourne said he “just fell and hit the ground like a blow”.

“I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now.’ Really calm, “he said. “Sharon got me an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

He said he’s been recovering for almost a year now.

“Next month, a year,” said Osbourne, “the worst, longest, most painful, and miserable year of my life.”

There has been much speculation about the musician’s health since he postponed his concert dates last year.

According to Roberts, Osbourne wanted his fights to go public, given the recent headlines that he was in poor health and “on his deathbed”.

His wife, talk show co-host Sharon Osbourne, said the rocker is suffering from “PRKN 2, a form of Parkinson’s.”

“There are so many different types of Parkinson’s,” she said. “It’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. It’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy Osbourne said he was being treated for the disease and fans shouldn’t count him.

“I’m not done yet,” he said. “I won’t go anywhere yet.”

