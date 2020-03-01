ozzy-osbourne-stars-in-bloody-new-8-bit-video-recreation-‘legend-of-ozzy’

“Undimmed by sick well being and however possessing an absolute blast, the Wizard of Ozz remains a force to be reckoned with on his uproarious 12th solo album.”

Ozzy Osbourne. Credit: Push

The release of the new album follows Osbourne’s the latest revelation that he’s been struggling with Parkinson’s condition due to the fact 2003.

Osbourne just lately known as 2019 the “longest, most painful and miserable” yr of his daily life, as health and fitness setbacks pressured him to postpone a large world tour.

The Black Sabbath legend was hospitalised in February 2019 with pneumonia right after a serious bout of flu. In April of the similar yr, he fell in the center of the night whilst going to the bathroom, which impacted steel rods that were implanted following a bike incident in 2003.

In a new NME Big Browse job interview, Osbourne reflected on his recent ill wellbeing, indicating that the generation of new album ‘Ordinary Man’ “saved [his] life”.

“I was emotion sorry for myself, miserable and in fucking agony,” he mentioned. “I’ve never ever been laid up for a year in my life and still been in so much ache at the conclusion of it, but Andrew Watt and fucking Put up Malone and my daughter Kelly bought me likely in the proper course.

“If it is not a significant hit which is fantastic, but this album is quite perhaps 1 of the most crucial albums I have at any time made mainly because it saved my lifestyle.”