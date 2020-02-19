[OZZY OSBOURNE States His Tour Is ‘Postponed,’ Not Canceled]

Ozzy Osbourne has spoken to Radio.com about his new revelation that he was 1st diagnosed with Parkinson’s disorder back in 2003. The legendary singer disclosed that he was stricken with the condition past month in the course of an visual appearance on “Superior Morning The united states”.

Ozzy explained to Radio.com: “Every person thinks when I experienced this tumble final year: ‘He discovered out he experienced Parkinson’s.’ I have acknowledged about Parkinson’s given that 2003. It is not a demise sentence. When I obtained identified, I went, ‘Okay.’

“The just one that I have is called P2,” he defined. “It can be a gentle type of Parkinson’s at the instant. I am not shaking. The health care provider instructed me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don’t even know they’ve got it.”

Ozzy also talked about the cancelation of his 2020 tour strategies in get to head overseas for therapy of his Parkinson’s disease and other overall health concerns. Ozzy also ceased all dwell exercise in 2019 even though battling sickness and injuries.

Clarifying that the reveals have been “postponed,” not canceled, Ozzy explained: “The way I glance at it, and I’ve spoken to [wife and manager] Sharon about this, I are unable to go on the street right until I’m 100 per cent self-assured that I can pull it off. ‘Cause if I go out now and I are unable to have on, persons are gonna consider that I’ve shed the plot. So I am not gonna go out there until eventually I can give them the demonstrate that I wanna give them, ’cause it’s not truthful to them.”

Very last thirty day period, Sharon Osbourne mentioned her husband has “Parkin 2,” which could signify Stage 2 Parkinson’s, an early variety of the disease.

“There’s so a lot of distinct varieties of Parkinson’s,” she stated on “Good Morning America”. “It is not a dying sentence by any stretch of the creativeness, but it does have an effect on specified nerves in your body. It is like you have a fantastic day, and a fantastic day, and then you have a seriously bad day.”

Ozzy‘s new album, “Standard Guy”, comes out February 21. He options to fulfill his promotional obligations for that, prior to heading to Switzerland in April for supplemental treatment options.